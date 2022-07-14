CoCo Sheriff announces of arrest of alleged serial rapist who preyed on homeless women

Alleged serial rapist Christopher Owens. Contra Costa County Sheriff



MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – The Contra Costa Sheriff's office announced Wednesday the arrest of a suspect in several rape incidents where the victims were homeless women.

With the help of detectives from Walnut Creek and Concord, sheriff's deputies arrested 39-year-old Christopher Owens for multiple counts of rape earlier this week.

According to a press release, the arrest came after Concord Police connected him to an unsolved rape from 2017.

"In reviewing all of these cases, it appears as if Owens would drive around and look for what appeared to be homeless women and offer them a ride in his car, before ultimately assaulting them," the sheriff's office stated.

Owens remains in custody in the Contra Costa jail. The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office already filed charges against him, but the sheriff's office believes there could be more victims and incidents not known or not yet connected to Owens.

Anyone else who may have been a victim is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement, the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office, or Detective Kaitlyn Revel with the Concord Police Department, who is investigating our 2017 case. Detective Revel may be reached at 925-603-5864, case 17-12724. Phone calls can also be made anonymously.