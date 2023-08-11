Fees waived for 13,000 City College of San Francisco students under new budget

SAN FRANCISCO – Over 13,000 students at City College of San Francisco are set to be relieved of their outstanding student fees thanks to $2.1 million from the city, Mayor London Breed announced this week.

Students under San Francisco's Free City College program with unpaid transcript, materials or late withdrawal fees between August 2017 and December 2022 can expect to have those fees waived, Breed said in a statement Thursday.

A fee balance of as little as $10 prevents a student from enrolling in any class. With the student fee relief enabled in its latest budget approved by the Board of Supervisors and mayor, around 13,000 City College students can once again enroll in their classes, according to city officials.

The mayor's office said it is allocating $2.1 million for student fee relief for the current fiscal year. This is in addition to the $16.8 million outlined in San Francisco's budget for its Free City College program.

"Removing financial barriers that City College students face is crucial to their success," Breed said in a statement. "With this funding, thousands of community members who couldn't previously enroll in classes will now be able to continue their education."

The Free City College program is a partnership between City College and the city of San Francisco with the goal to provide San Francisco residents with free tuition to the college, or grants for students who are financial aid recipients.

"City College is grateful to Mayor Breed and City officials for the opportunity to provide thousands of San Franciscans with a fresh start on their educational journey," City College Chancellor David Martin said in a statement.

City College of San Francisco serves more than 60,000 students annually at several educational centers throughout the city and offers over 250 degrees and certificates, transferable credits, online courses, and career advancement classes.