Circa Resort in Las Vegas gives 49ers fans a unique venue to watch the Super Bowl

By Reed Cowan

/ CBS San Francisco

Even before the San Francisco 49ers secured their ticket to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, the 49er Faithful were finding their way to Sin City.

As airlines add flights to Las Vegas by the dozens to accommodate what city leaders anticipate will be record crowds for the game on Feb. 11, many sports fans are expected to make the trip without tickets to watch the game inside the stadium. 

It's the reason why venues like Stadium Swim at Circa Resort are accommodating fans with giant screens where fans can watch and spend money. One such fan is Ariane Rowland, who waited nine hours at Oakland airport to catch a flight to Las Vegas to watch the NFC Championship Game matchup with the Detroit Lions. 

She was not disappointed with the atmosphere she found.

"It's important to get a good seat. Atmosphere is everything," said Rowland as she looked at the massive screen hovering above Stadium Swim. "I'm here Niners! I'm here! I'm here to prepare a place for you. That's what the Faithful do."

As Rowland celebrates the 49ers making it to Super Bowl LVIII, she looked at the crowd of football fans of all backgrounds and preferences. 

"It's not just about the game. It's about getting to our destination," Rowland explained. "This is our destiny. We were meant to be here."

