Man convicted in 2020 fatal shooting of American Canyon Safeway worker

NAPA – A man who shot and killed an 18-year-old Safeway employee in American Canyon in 2020 was convicted Thursday by a jury in Napa County Superior Court, prosecutors said.

Christopher "Roly" Young, 26, was found guilty of first-degree murder, shooting from a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and giving false information to a police officer.

American Caynon Safeway shooting suspect Christopher "Roly" Young. Napa County Sheriff's Office

According to Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley, Young had been staying at an Airbnb in American Canyon on Aug. 16, 2020, when he drove to the Safeway located on American Canyon Road, just off state Highway 29.

In the parking lot, Young brandished a handgun and fired multiple shots from the driver's side of his vehicle, hitting Nathan Garza, 18, twice in the back and killing him instantly.

After killing Garza, Young sped away from the Safeway parking lot and then abandoned his Cadillac nearby on Cattail Drive. He began hopping fences and entering backyards to escape law enforcement, Haley said.

Within an hour, Young was captured by Napa County sheriff's deputies.

Deputy District Attorney Diane Knoles on Thursday said that Young should never have been out of custody in the first place.

"He was on probation for felony assault from Alameda County and had pending carjacking and robbery charges there," she said. "The criminal justice system needs to protect community members from persons with demonstrated violence."

Young is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9 and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.