Murder Suspect Arrested In Fatal American Canyon Safeway Shooting

AMERICAN CANYON (CBS SF) -- A 23-year-old Martinez man was in custody on a murder charge Monday in connection with the fatal weekend parking lot shooting of an American Canyon Safeway employee.

Nathan Gabriel Garza, 18-year-old from Fairfield, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene Sunday afternoon.

The Napa County Sheriff's Department said deputies arrested Christopher "Roly" Young less than two hours later after they discovered a vehicle connected to the crime -- a white colored Cadillac sedan with a partial California license plate of "7NP" that had been seen fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.

Residential surveillance video showed a male subject matching the description of Young parking and exiting the vehicle within minutes of the shooting. A subsequent search of the vehicle located a .45 caliber handgun, the same caliber handgun used in the Safeway shooting.

At approximately 12:30 pm, multiple reports came into Napa Dispatch regarding a Black male adult who was jumping fences and running through backyards. Napa County Sheriff's deputies and detectives responded quickly and apprehended Young.

Detectives would like to talk with anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may help solve this case. Our detectives can be reached at (707)253-4591.