CHP: Suspect in Highway 24 shooting in Lafayette arrested

LAFAYETTE — Authorities investigating a shooting that happened on Highway 24 in Lafayette arrested the suspected shooter this week, along with five other people at his Vallejo apartment who are suspected in numerous robberies and stolen vehicles.

Damari Calvin, 24, was arrested Tuesday by the California Highway Patrol for his suspected involvement in a July shooting near Pleasant Hill Road.

The CHP responded at about 11 a.m. on July 26 to reports of shots fired on the westbound side of the freeway. While they were on the way, additional reports came in about two cars near the Central Lafayette off-ramp that may have been involved in a shooting.

As the vehicles were slowing down, one of them collided with an uninvolved vehicle that was also exiting the freeway. The occupants of both involved vehicles subsequently fled the scene.

The occupants of the uninvolved vehicle were not injured.

An investigation identified Calvin as a suspect in the shooting, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

When a search and arrest warrant was served on Calvin at his Vallejo apartment on Tuesday morning, five other people who were there were detained and later arrested in connection with a separate investigation into numerous robberies and stolen vehicles.

A search of the apartment led to the discovery of numerous illegal firearms, including two ghost gun assault rifles, high-capacity magazines, and a stolen vehicle.

Following his arrest, Calvin was booked into Contra Costa County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle and assault with a firearm.