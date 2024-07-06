CHP rescues kitten stranded on the side of I-80 in Oakland
A kitten stranded on the side of the highway Friday night was rescued after a call to the California Highway Patrol.
Around 8 p.m., the CHP said they got a call about a kitten being stranded on the side of Interstate 80, near the I-580 eastbound transition.
CHP officer Bretz responded to the call and found the kitten scared and shaking near the highway.
"Officer Bretz quickly and calmly rescued this adorable fur-ball from getting hit," the CHP said. "We're thankful to those that called this in and grateful for officer Bretz's quick action and kind heart."