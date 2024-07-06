Watch CBS News
East Bay News

CHP rescues kitten stranded on the side of I-80 in Oakland

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 7-6-24
PIX Now morning edition 7-6-24 09:05

A kitten stranded on the side of the highway Friday night was rescued after a call to the California Highway Patrol. 

Around 8 p.m., the CHP said they got a call about a kitten being stranded on the side of Interstate 80, near the I-580 eastbound transition. 

CHP officer Bretz responded to the call and found the kitten scared and shaking near the highway. 

"Officer Bretz quickly and calmly rescued this adorable fur-ball from getting hit," the CHP said. "We're thankful to those that called this in and grateful for officer Bretz's quick action and kind heart."

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.