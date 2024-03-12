CHP nets 97 arrests in weeks after initial surge of officers in East Bay

OAKLAND — A total of 168 arrests were made in the East Bay following the surge of California Highway Patrol officers in February.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's Office said the CHP made 168 arrests and recovered 360 stolen vehicles, that includes the initial arrests reported the week after officers were sent.

On Feb. 6, Newsom announced he deployed CHP officers to Oakland the East Bay to crack down on crime. About a week later on Feb. 14, it was announced the effort had resulted in 71 arrests, 145 stolen cars recovered and four guns seized that were related to crimes.

The latest update on Tuesday shows they have made an additional 97 arrests and recovered 215 more cars. Officers also seized an additional 12 guns connected to crimes.

According to Newsom's office, people were arrested on suspicion of having stolen property, auto theft, transportation of narcotics, DUI, felony gun possession and even for outstanding warrants. Some of the arrests were also of people connected to carjacking rings and gangs in Oakland, the press release said.

The East Bay and Oakland will continue to see additional CHP officers. More undercover operations are expected as well.

"The California Highway Patrol is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all Californians," said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. "Collaborating with our law enforcement partners in Oakland, we are making a difference — and making the entire East Bay region safer."