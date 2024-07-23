Watch CBS News
CHP issues Ebony Alert for missing 12-year-old who could be headed to Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

VENTURA – California authorities have issued an Ebony Alert over a missing 12-year-old girl last seen early Tuesday morning.

Tiana Carter was last seen in Ventura County around 3:30 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

She could possibly be on her way to the Sacramento area.

CHP says Carter was last seen wearing a black and orange shirt. She also wears glasses.

Ebony Alerts started in California in 2024 thanks to a new law going into effect. An Ebony Alert can be sent out by law enforcement agencies to help try and find a Black person missing due to suspicious or unexplainable circumstances.

Anyone who sees Carter or knows where she might be is urged to contact authorities. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

