CHP issues Ebony Alert for missing 12-year-old who could be headed to Sacramento

VENTURA – California authorities have issued an Ebony Alert over a missing 12-year-old girl last seen early Tuesday morning.

Tiana Carter was last seen in Ventura County around 3:30 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

She could possibly be on her way to the Sacramento area.

EBONY ALERT - Ventura, Stanislaus, San Joaquin and Sacramento Counties

Last seen: Harper Drive and Santa Margarita Road, Ventura

Possibly enroute to the Sacramento Area @Ventura_PD

IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/EguDNwO3JV — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 23, 2024

CHP says Carter was last seen wearing a black and orange shirt. She also wears glasses.

Ebony Alerts started in California in 2024 thanks to a new law going into effect. An Ebony Alert can be sent out by law enforcement agencies to help try and find a Black person missing due to suspicious or unexplainable circumstances.

Anyone who sees Carter or knows where she might be is urged to contact authorities.