CHP busts $715K retail theft ring, Pittsburg man arrested

PITTSBURG – More than $700,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered and an East Bay man was arrested in connection with a Bay Area retail theft ring, authorities said Wednesday.

According to the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division, investigators with the Organized Retail Crime Task Force served search warrants at a home in Pittsburg and at a nearby storage facility. During the search of the home, investigators discovered stolen merchandise and arrested a 45-year-old suspect.

"The task force, in collaboration with the retail industry and our allied agency partners, is identifying these organized rings and making our communities safer," Division Chief Christ Costigan said in a statement posted on social media on Wednesday.

California Highway Patrol officers said these retail items were stolen and found in a home in Pittsburg. CHP Golden Gate Division

Investigators also learned the suspect had leased several storage units nearby. A second search warrant was obtained and additional stolen merchandise was found, the CHP said.

The stolen items were from multiple retailers, including CVS, Target, Rite Aid, Safeway, Sunglass Hut, Macy's, Total Wine & More and Lululemon. Investigators said the items were linked to thefts throughout California and have a value of at least $715,000.

The suspect, identified as Julio Cuellar of Pittsburg, was booked into the Solano County Jail on charges of organizes retail theft and conspiracy.

It was not immediately known when Cuellar would appear in court on the charges.

Anyone with information on organized retail theft is asked to contact the CHP on their website.