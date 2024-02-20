2nd flaring incident in 3 days reported at Chevron refinery in Richmond

Chevron's Richmond refinery notified the Richmond Fire Department again of a hazmat incident due to flaring early Tuesday morning.

Richmond officials said that at 2:15 a.m., Chevron issued a CWS Level 1 Notification due to visible flaring at its refinery in the city.

Based on Contra Costa Health's monitoring, the notification level has "no public health impacts and require no action from the community."

Firefighters have confirmed with the refinery personnel that flaring is no longer occurring at the site, local officials said.

On Sunday noon, Chevron also issued a CWS Level 1 hazmat incident due to flaring at its Richmond refinery.