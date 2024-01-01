NYE flaring at Richmond Chevron Refinery prompts complaints; Air District investigating

RICHMOND – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is investigating complaints after a reported flaring incident at the Chevron Refinery in Richmond on New Year's Eve.

The agency posted on social media on New Year's Day that they received six air quality complaints about the flaring. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

The Air District received 6 air quality complaints related to flaring at #Chevron Refinery on 12/31. The Air District’s investigation of this event is ongoing. Check back for updates. — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) January 1, 2024

In November, the agency issued four notices of violation against Chevron connected to another flaring incident at the refinery.

Chevron said a partial power failure caused the flaring in the November incident, which is typically the burning of excess gases.