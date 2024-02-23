Chevron notifies officials of flaring Friday at refinery in Richmond

RICHMOND -- Chevron notified local officials Friday afternoon of more flaring at its Richmond refinery, according to the city.

Chevron issued a Community Warning System Level 1 hazardous materials incident alert at 2:34 p.m. due to the flaring, which the Richmond Fire Department has confirmed has since stopped, city officials said.

However, intermittent flaring may occur as crews resolve the system upset at the refinery.

The CWS Level 1 alert is the lowest on Contra Costa County's three-tier hazmat severity system. It does not require any action from the community and is not expected to have any public health impacts.

Chevron has reported multiple flaring incidents in February at the Richmond refinery, including one early Tuesday morning.

Earlier this month, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced a pair of settlements with the Chevron Refinery in Richmond and the Martinez Refining Company or MRC aimed at reducing the impact of the two East Bay facilities.

As part of the settlement, the two companies have agreed to meet stricter emissions standards by 2026 and both will also drop lawsuits challenging those standards.