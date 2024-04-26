Chain controls dropped on I-80 in Sierra as late spring storm rolls through

Chain controls dropped on I-80 in the Sierra Chain controls dropped on I-80 in the Sierra 01:01

DONNER SUMMIT – It's almost the end of April, but Northern California still saw chain controls up in the high country on Friday.

At about 9:45 a.m., Caltrans had chain control up along Interstate 80 from Drum Forebay to the Donner Lake Interchange. By noon, those chain restrictions were dropped.

Caltrans does have one lane on the eastbound I-80 closed near Drum Forebay for a vehicle extraction. It's unknown when the lane will reopen.

No controls were up on Highway 50 in the Sierra.

A very late-season system is moving through the region into the weekend. Aside from snow in the high country, there are chances of showers in the valley on Friday.

The storm is expected to move out in time for the weekend. Temperatures are expected to be back in the mid to upper 70s.