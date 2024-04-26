Passenger killed after vehicle crashes into tree on I-80 in Sierra

PLACER COUNTY - A passenger died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in the Sierra Friday morning, the CHP said.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near Drum Forebay sometime before 9:30 a.m.

Officers said the driver lost control before leaving the road into the center divider and striking a tree.

A passenger in the vehicle died while the driver survived, the CHP said.

Caltrans posted about a lane closure on I-80 in the area for vehicle extraction. The agency also had chain controls up from Drum Forebay to the Donner Lake Interchange from about 9:45 a.m. to noon.

It's unknown when that one lane will reopen.