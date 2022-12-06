CDPH warns statewide flu activity reaches high level heading into winter

SACRAMENTO – With the start of winter looming, California health officials warned that flu activity has reached a high level in the state and that the available number of pediatric hospital beds is dwindling.

The California Department of Public Health said that flu activity has increased from "moderate" to "high" as of Tuesday. Officials said the increased flu activity may add to an already concerning number of children being hospitalized from winter viruses, including RSV and COVID-19.

Officials said while hospitals typically have about 35 to 40% open pediatric ICU beds, the number has dipped to about 20% and is down to 12% in some parts of the state. While hospitals are working to add pediatric beds, the number of children needing hospitalization is outpacing the ability to expand.

"RSV and Flu, and now COVID-19, are on the rise – leading to the hospitalization of our youngest and most vulnerable Californians who need all of us to help protect them," said Dr. Tomas Aragon, the state's Public Health Officer and CDPH Director.

Health officials urged Californians to take precautions, including receiving flu shots and COVID-19 booster shots, which can be received at the same time. There is no vaccine for RSV.

Residents are also urged to stay home if sick, to wear a mask in indoor public spaces, to wash hands and to cover coughs and sneezes.

"We're reminding Californians about the effective mitigation and safety measures they can take to protect themselves and their loved ones, including getting the Flu shot, keeping up to date with their COVID-19 booster, and masking in indoor public places," Aragon said.

Additional information about the flu can be found by visiting the CDPH website.