Castro Valley man identified as victim in deadly Dublin freeway crash

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

DUBLIN – A man killed early Thursday on a Dublin freeway connector ramp was identified as 31-year-old Castro Valley resident Nicholas Garcia, a sergeant with the Alameda County coroner's bureau said Friday. 

Garcia was speeding in a silver 2001 BMW 540i on the ramp from westbound Interstate Highway 580 to northbound Interstate Highway 680 at about 3:10 a.m. when he lost control of the car. 

The BMW hit the concrete divider wall and overturned with Garcia inside in a seatbelt, California Highway Patrol spokesperson Officer Tyler Hahn said. Garcia died at the scene.    

The ramp was closed for a little more than an hour to allow CHP officers to investigate the crash, Hahn said.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 1:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

