Castro Valley man identified as victim in deadly Dublin freeway crash
DUBLIN – A man killed early Thursday on a Dublin freeway connector ramp was identified as 31-year-old Castro Valley resident Nicholas Garcia, a sergeant with the Alameda County coroner's bureau said Friday.
Garcia was speeding in a silver 2001 BMW 540i on the ramp from westbound Interstate Highway 580 to northbound Interstate Highway 680 at about 3:10 a.m. when he lost control of the car.
The BMW hit the concrete divider wall and overturned with Garcia inside in a seatbelt, California Highway Patrol spokesperson Officer Tyler Hahn said. Garcia died at the scene.
The ramp was closed for a little more than an hour to allow CHP officers to investigate the crash, Hahn said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.