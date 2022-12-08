BMW driver dies in speed-related crash on Dublin freeway connector
DUBLIN – A speeding BMW driver died following a crash early Thursday morning on a freeway connector ramp in Dublin, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.
The driver was in a silver 2001 BMW 540i traveling on the ramp from westbound Interstate Highway 580 to northbound Interstate Highway 680 at about 3:10 a.m. when the driver lost control of the car.
The BMW hit the concrete divider wall and overturned with the 31-year-old man inside in a seatbelt, CHP spokesperson Officer Tyler Hahn said. The man died at the scene.
The connector was closed for a little more than an hour to allow CHP officers to investigate the crash, Hahn said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.