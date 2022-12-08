BMW driver dies in speed-related crash on Dublin freeway connector

DUBLIN – A speeding BMW driver died following a crash early Thursday morning on a freeway connector ramp in Dublin, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

(CBS)

The driver was in a silver 2001 BMW 540i traveling on the ramp from westbound Interstate Highway 580 to northbound Interstate Highway 680 at about 3:10 a.m. when the driver lost control of the car.

The BMW hit the concrete divider wall and overturned with the 31-year-old man inside in a seatbelt, CHP spokesperson Officer Tyler Hahn said. The man died at the scene.

The connector was closed for a little more than an hour to allow CHP officers to investigate the crash, Hahn said.