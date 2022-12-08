Watch CBS News
Local News

BMW driver dies in speed-related crash on Dublin freeway connector

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 10:34

DUBLIN – A speeding BMW driver died following a crash early Thursday morning on a freeway connector ramp  in Dublin, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.  

chpgeneric.jpg
(CBS)

The driver was in a silver 2001 BMW 540i traveling on the ramp from westbound Interstate Highway 580 to northbound Interstate Highway 680 at about 3:10 a.m. when the driver lost control of the car. 

The BMW hit the concrete divider wall and overturned with the 31-year-old man inside in a seatbelt, CHP spokesperson Officer Tyler Hahn said. The man died at the scene.    

The connector was closed for a little more than an hour to allow CHP officers to investigate the crash, Hahn said.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 10:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.