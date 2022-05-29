Carnaval takes over San Francisco's Mission District with return of parade

SAN FRANCISCO – With dancers wearing two-foot-tall headdresses exploding with red and gold feathers as they move to pounding percussion, the Carnaval Parade brings its celebration of Brazilian, Caribbean, Mexican Aztec, African and a panoply of other cultures in San Francisco's Mission District.

Carnaval SF Grand Parade CBS

The 44th Annual Carnaval San Francisco Grand Parade and Festival took to the streets Sunday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The parade kicked off at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of 24th and Bryant streets with a procession of 160 colorful lowriders, many rolling on three wheels or bouncing down the street on their hydraulics.

The procession sambas on down to Mission Street, then north on Mission to 15th Street, east on 15th and concludes at Van Ness.

The festival follows on Harrison Street between 16th and 24th streets in San Francisco's Called 24 Latino cultural district. Admission is free.

San Francisco is known for its diversity, and nothing reflects it better than Carnaval. Brazilian-style escola samba schools with up to 300 members dance in headdresses or sweeping Bahia skirts, while Caribbean contingents share the music and dance of the Bahamas, Cuba, Jamaica, Puerto Rico and Trinidad.

Other parade groups include Mexican Aztec performers, traditional African drummers, Polynesian dancers, Japanese drummers, giant puppets and folkloric groups representing Guatemala, Honduras and Bolivia.

This year's festival has some new touches: a permitted cannabis garden, a new tech and gaming pavilion and a LGBTQI+ dedicated stage.

While costumes are, obviously, welcome, they're not necessary. In fact, almost nothing is necessary, or as it once said, "It doesn't matter what you wear, just as long as you are there."

For more information on Carnaval San Francisco festivities, visit the official website.