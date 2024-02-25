Car chase in Marin County leads to 2 crashes, injures 2 people; suspect at-large

Santa Rosa CHP arrested a woman and is looking for her male companion after a Saturday night traffic stop turned into a chase involving two crashes, one of which injured two people.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. a CHP officer pulled over a Hyundai vehicle that ran a stop sign on Todd Road, west of Highway 101.

The officer ran the license plate of the Hyundai and discovered the plates belonged to another vehicle, indicating the Hyundai was stolen.

The Hyundai fled the scene onto southbound 101 and a pursuit ensued. The Hyundai exited the freeway at Highway 116 in Cotati, ran a red light, and crashed into a black Honda Civic, causing injuries to two passengers.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with injuries deemed non-life threatening.

The male Hyundai driver and his female passenger fled from the crashed Hyundai toward a 76 gas station. The male suspect stole a Honda that was at a gas pump and in the process, shoved the Honda owner away from the vehicle. A pet Pomeranian dog was inside the vehicle when it was stolen.

The suspect crashed the Honda into the fuel pumps causing major rear-end damage to the car before fleeing on southbound Highway 01 into Marin, then Alameda County.

CHP said due to the suspect's disregard for safety, CHP ground units backed off as a CHP helicopter continued the pursuit. The helicopter lost sight of the Honda in a heavily wooded area. The female passenger from the Hyundai didn't flee in the Honda with her companion and was arrested after officers found her hiding in the 76 station bathroom. She was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possessing stolen property and drugs.

The male suspect and stolen Honda are still outstanding. The Pomeranian dog has also not been located.