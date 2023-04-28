Campbell woman charged for fatal wrong-way crash on I-280 in Woodside

REDWOOD CITY – A 24-year-old Campbell woman has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and other felonies for a wrong-way crash that killed a woman and injured her son on Interstate Highway 280 in Woodside last weekend, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Constellatia Martin is accused of the crash reported last Saturday afternoon on southbound Highway 280 near Woodside Road.

Cal Fire CZU via Twitter

The county coroner's office has identified the woman who died as 54-year-old San Francisco resident Eden Palmer.

Prosecutors said Martin was driving a Ford Fusion north in the southbound lanes of the highway when she collided head-on with a BMW carrying Palmer and her 16-year-old son.

Martin then allegedly ran from the collision and authorities found her naked and lying down in a grassy area 150 yards away. She screamed bizarre statements, had red and watery eyes and rapid speech, and refused to take any sobriety tests before she was taken into custody. A blood sample taken later is still pending results, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Martin made her initial appearance in court Thursday but did not enter a plea. The case was continued to May 11 and she remains in custody on no-bail status, prosecutors said. Her defense attorney was not immediately available to comment on the case.

A GoFundMe account created for the family of Palmer in the wake of the fatal crash had raised more than $86,000 as of Friday.

The account said Palmer was driving her teenage son to a soccer match and that the family dog also died in the crash.

"Eden was a beloved wife, mother, friend, community volunteer and force for anyone who ever needed anything. It's time for us to honor Eden and rally around her family as they need our support," the account says.

Her 16-year-old son "suffered massive internal injuries and while making a miraculous recovery, he will have a lifetime of care needs," the GoFundMe account says.

The accident was one of four separate wrong-way crashes on Bay Area highways over the weekend that left four people dead, authorities said.