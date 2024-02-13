Caltrans postpones planned southbound I-680 closure in Pleasanton due to incoming storms

A full closure of southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton planned for this weekend has been canceled because of a forecast of rain from two storms headed for the Bay Area.

The closure between the Interstate Highway 580 interchange and Koopman Road was set to start Friday night and last through the President's Day holiday Monday, and was already rescheduled from last month when stormy weather caused it to be postponed.

According to the National Weather Service, a pair of likely impactful storm systems will affect the region, arriving Friday evening and extending into early next week. Two to three inches of rain are expected in most parts of the Bay Area, with higher rainfall of up to six inches total possible in the coastal mountains.

New dates for the highway closure will be released at a later time. The closure is meant to allow crews to repair deteriorating pavement on the highway and is not planned to affect northbound traffic on Highway 680.