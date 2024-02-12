3 weather systems expected to bring light to heavy rains in San Francisco Bay Area

Three weather systems are expected to bring several rounds of light to heavy rains in the Bay Area this week, forecasters said early Monday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the first system is expected to bring light to moderate rain on Wednesday into Thursday, while the second and third systems is likely more impactful and will affect the region on Friday into early next week.

Good morning! Active weather returns for late week into the weekend with more rain and gusty winds. Impacts appear *less* significant than the storm earlier this month but minor flooding and downed tree branches are possible. Keep up with forecast updates and stay safe! #cawx pic.twitter.com/WSYBYbsnxs — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 12, 2024

Forecasters said periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds are expected during the second and third systems, advising residents to expect minor flooding and downed tree branches. Coastal ranges may experience four to six inches of rain, and one to two inches for most of the lower elevations. Gusts of at least 25 mph are also likely to move through the region, the NWS said.

However, forecasters do not expect these systems to be as strong as the weather disturbances felt by the Bay Area earlier this month.