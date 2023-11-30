Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Update: Man on power pole at Caltrain station in San Francisco halts service in and out of station

By Carlos Castaneda

/ CBS San Francisco

Man on power poles at Caltrain station in San Francisco delays service
Man on power poles at Caltrain station in San Francisco delays service 00:53

A trespasser who climbed a power pole above the Caltrain station platform forced a halt to train service in and out of the station early Thursday morning.

Caltrain workers said power was shut off to the powerlines. Both inbound and outbound trains were stopped at the terminal station at 4th and King Streets.

man on power pole at SF Caltrain station
A man is seen on a power pole apparatus above the Caltrain platform at the station at Fourth and King Streets in San Francisco, Nov. 30, 2023. Stringer/CBS

Police did not have an estimated time when the situation would be resolved. Travelers were advised to expect delays and use alternate routes.

Caltrain said trains were departing from the 22nd St. station and SamTrans was providing bus service to the station.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on November 30, 2023 / 6:41 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.