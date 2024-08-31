Caltrain $1 youth fare to begin Sunday Sept. 1

SAN FRANCISCO -- Caltrain All Zone One-way youth fare will be available for $1 beginning Sunday for all fare payment methods.

Youth All Zone Day Passes will be available on Caltrain Mobile and at Caltrain ticket vending machines, according to a Friday press release.

"It's now easier than ever for young riders to take advantage of Caltrain, embracing freedom and flexibility rather than traffic and gridlock," said Caltrain Executive Director Michelle Bouchard. "Now young people can get up and down the peninsula with ease for less than the cost of a boba tea."

The permanently reduced fares for youth riders stem from a vote at the August Caltrain Board of Directors meeting.

Caltrain provides rail service from San Francisco to San Jose, with commute service to Gilroy.