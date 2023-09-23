Calistoga police: Vehicle with stolen license plate crashes in police chase

CALISTOGA — A vehicle with a stolen license plate crashed on Lillie Street and Foothill Boulevard while being pursued Friday night, Calistoga police said.

The driver, who escaped, was described as a 23-year-old man with dreadlocks and a beard, wearing a black shirt, dark pants, and black boots.

There was no immediate danger to the public, police said.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact the Calistoga Police Department at 707-942-2810.