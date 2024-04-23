Cal Poly Humboldt protests shut down campus after police and pro-Palestinian demonstrators clash

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations spread across US campuses Pro-Palestinian demonstrations spread across US campuses 01:11

ARCATA – Cal Poly Humboldt will be closed through at least Wednesday, officials say, after pro-Palestinian protests clashed with police on Monday.

Classes have been temporarily moved online and the campus is closed, according to a message posted on the college's website.

Hundreds of protesters have occupied one of Humboldt's buildings, Siemens Hall, and have refused to leave.

Among other demands, protesters are urging Humboldt to disclose its ties and divest from Israel.

"We will not negotiate our leaving until the university divests," the group Humboldt for Palestine wrote in a statement on Instagram on Tuesday.

Cal Poly Humboldt officials have not released a statement about the demonstrators' demands.

Demonstrations have spread at college campuses across the country, with pro-Palestinian supporters angry over the Israel-Hamas War. Most of these protestors are voicing their support for Palestinians and anger at Israel's handling of the war, not Jewish people.

That said, many Jewish students have expressed fear after allegations of antisemitism at these protests.

At UC Berkeley, protesters camped out overnight at Sproul Plaza. At Columbia University in New York, classes were also moved online after a week-long protest at the campus.

USC has also canceled its commencement speech citing "security concerns" over the class valedictorian, who is outspoken over her views about the Middle East conflict.

On Monday, President Joe Biden condemned antisemitic comments he says were directed towards Jewish students – but also condemned anyone who doesn't realize what Palestinians are going through as the war rages on.