Cal Fire contains 12 acre vegetation fire north of Geyserville

Cal Fire revised downward the size of a vegetation fire in Sonoma County to about 12.5 acres on Saturday afternoon, and said the fire was fully contained in an update at 12:37 p.m.

The Pocket Fire, about 5 miles north of Geyserville, was initially estimated to be 15 acres. Estimates of fire size can change as better mapping becomes available, according to Cal Fire.

The department's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit responded to the fire off Pocket Ranch Road and Ridge Oaks Road on Saturday at 11:19 a.m.

#PocketFire UPDATE: Another good stop using the combination of air and ground resources to attack the fire. Firefighters now have it contained at 12.5 acres. Crews will have a 3-4 hour commitment time for mop-up. pic.twitter.com/k8BNAQzRTM — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) July 6, 2024

A combination of air and ground attacks stopped the fire from growing out of control.

Firefighters were expected to stay on scene throughout the afternoon to strengthen control lines and extinguish the remaining flames.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

The cause is under investigation.