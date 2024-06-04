Watch CBS News
Cal Fire extinguishes structure fire in rural San Mateo County

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Cal Fire crews were able to put out a structure fire that broke out Tuesday morning at private property on Highway 1 in San Mateo County, officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the property south of Bean Hollow Road just after 8 a.m. Arriving units found a fully involved 2,000 square foot workshop. Because the area doesn't have hydrants, rural water supply operations were ordered, including the La Honda Fire Department's water tender group.

Additional assistance was requested from San Mateo County Fire and the Woodside Fire Department because of rural water supply issues. 

A small shed and trailer were destroyed by the fire. There was some extension into the surrounding wildland, but fire crews were able to put it out. Firefighters protected the home and it didn't sustain any damaged. Fire officials said there were no injuries to people or animals.

Medical Response and Peninsula crews from PG&E also responded to the incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

