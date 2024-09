Cal Fire said Sunday crews are fighting a vegetation fire that is burning near Cordelia.

The fire is near Interstate 80 and Highway 12 in Cordelia.

#RobertFire: CAL FIRE/Napa County Fire and other local agencies are at scene of a vegetation fire near I-80 and Highway 12, Cordelia. The fire is approximately 3-5 acres with a moderate rate of spread in light flashy fuels. pic.twitter.com/GUQWgIEGat — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) September 1, 2024

According to Cal Fire, the fire burned about 15 acres and had a moderate rate of spread. Firefighters stopped the fire's forward progress around 2:15 p.m., but kept evacuation warnings in place.

#RobertsFire UPDATE: Forward progress of the fire has been stopped. Air and ground resources continue working on the perimeter of the fire. Evacuation warnings remain in place. pic.twitter.com/0PLfZn9wbB — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) September 1, 2024