Cal Fire arrests man on suspicion of sparking Pocket Fire with lawn mower

Cal Fire officers arrested a Cloverdale man in connection the Pocket Fire that was sparked Saturday in Sonoma County.

The Pocket Fire burned 11 acres, north of Geyserville. According to Cal Fire, it was sparked by someone using a riding lawn mower to cut dead annual grasses that were 4 feet tall.

CAL FIRE Law Enforcement made an arrest Saturday in connection to the 11-acre #PocketFire north of Geyserville.



A riding lawn mower was being used in four-foot tall dead annual grasses. Riding lawn mowers are designed for wet, green lawns, not dry grasses or weeds. pic.twitter.com/cLqYe4oC9v — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) July 7, 2024

It's the second arrest Cal Fir's Sonoma-Lake-Napa law enforcement unit has made this week in connection to wildland fires. The first arrest was made after someone started a grass fire by using a weed-eater in dry grass.

The suspect in the Pocket Fire was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of causing a fire of a structure or forest land and three misdemeanors.

According to Cal Fire, they are doing maximum enforcement on human-caused wildfires due to current fire conditions.