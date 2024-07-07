Watch CBS News
Cal Fire arrests man on suspicion of sparking Pocket Fire with lawn mower

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Cal Fire officers arrested a Cloverdale man in connection the Pocket Fire that was sparked Saturday in Sonoma County. 

The Pocket Fire burned 11 acres, north of Geyserville. According to Cal Fire, it was sparked by someone using a riding lawn mower to cut dead annual grasses that were 4 feet tall. 

It's the second arrest Cal Fir's Sonoma-Lake-Napa law enforcement unit has made this week in connection to wildland fires. The first arrest was made after someone started a grass fire by using a weed-eater in dry grass. 

The suspect in the Pocket Fire was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of causing a fire of a structure or forest land and three misdemeanors. 

According to Cal Fire, they are doing maximum enforcement on human-caused wildfires due to current fire conditions. 

