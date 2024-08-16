Former UFC star Cain Velasquez admits to attempted murder in 2022 shooting

Cain Velasquez pleads not guilty in shooting, seeks to fight while awaiting trial

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez has admitted to his role in a 2022 pursuit and shooting involving a man suspected of molesting a relative, prosecutors in Santa Clara County announced Friday.

District Attorney Jeff Rosen said the 42-year-old pled no contest to attempted murder, felony assault and gun charges in what his office described as a "vigilante shooting spree." Velasquez had previously pled not guilty to the charges and the case had been scheduled to go to trial in September.

On Feb. 28, 2022, prosecutors said Velasquez fired a handgun multiple times at a pickup truck and chased the vehicle 11 miles through the streets of San Jose and Morgan Hill. The truck was carrying three people, including Harry Goularte, who was charged with felony child molestation.

Reports at the time said Goularte allegedly molested Velasquez's relative at a home daycare run by his mother.

"This defendant decided to become judge, jury, and executioner. His actions endangered innocent bystanders, including young children and their parents who could have been injured or killed as he shot at his intended victim," Rosen said in a statement, noting that Velasquez struck their vehicle and fired shots as a nearby school was letting out for the day.

Authorities at the time said Goularte's stepfather was injured in the shooting. Goularte and his mother, who was also in the vehicle, were not injured in the incident.

Velasquez was stopped and arrested by Morgan Hill police. Prosecutors said a search of his phone yielded searches for "sexual assault case where victims family fights back" and "sexual assault cases where victims family retaliates."

Following the incident, Velasquez said "This case is complex" and thanked his supporters in a statement posted on his social media.

Prosecutors said Velasquez faces prison time. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

The case against Goularte remains pending. He is out of custody on supervised release with GPS monitoring, over the objections of the DA's office.