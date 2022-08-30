2 more suspects arrested on weapons charges following butane hash oil explosion in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA -- Police have made two additional arrests and recovered a dozen firearms including a stolen assault rifle following a weekend explosion at a Santa Rosa home triggered by an illegal butane hash oil lab.

The explosion happened on August 21 just before 10 p.m. at a house on the 1000 block of Russell Avenue. Santa Rosa fire crews arrived to find the home's garage door blown open and an active fire burning inside the garage. Investigators determined vapors from the hash oil lab ignited and caused the explosion which left the home uninhabitable with significant structural damage.

Police arrested 22-year-old Cameron Lenzini on felony charges that included manufacturing a controlled substance, causing a fire of inhabited structure, and child endangerment. There were four adults and two children in the home at the time of the explosion. One resident was evaluated for smoke inhalation at the scene but was released without going to a hospital.

On Tuesday, Santa Rosa police said in an updated press statement Tuesday that Lenzini's mother and her boyfriend were also arrested several days after the explosion. Investigators along with narcotics detectives had contacted Trisha Lenzini, 43, and Efrain Gomez, 41, on the day of the explosion and the next day served a search warrant at the home.

During the search of the home, officers found 12 firearms, including three assault rifles - among them a stolen AK-47 style rifle, cases of empty butane canisters, marijuana and more than $57,000 in cash, according to police. The investigation also revealed that both Trisha Lenzini and Gomez were prior convicted felons.

The couple turned themselves in to Santa Rosa police on August 24 and were booked into the Sonoma County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and possession of stolen property.