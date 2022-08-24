Santa Rosa man arrested on drug charges after weekend residential explosion

SANTA ROSA -- A Santa Rosa man has been arrested for allegedly operating an illegal butane hash oil lab that triggered a weekend explosion in residential neighborhood.

Authorities said 22-year-old Cameron Lenzini has been booked into the Sonoma County Jail on felony charges that include --manufacturing a controlled substance, causing a fire of inhabited structure and child endangerment.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department said crews responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a possible explosion and fire at a residence in the 1000-block of Russell Ave. at 9:55 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a garage on fire and damaged by an explosion. The garage door was blown open and an active fire was visible inside.

Fortunately, the home's residents -- four adults and two children -- had safely evacuated. One resident was evaluated for smoke inhalation by paramedics at the scene but was released without going to a hospital.

Upon investigation, it was determined that a large explosion took place inside the garage when vapors ignited during the manufacturing of hash oil.

As a result of the explosion, the garage shifted several feet off the foundation in multiple directions, and it also sustained major damage inside. The attached home suffered moderate structural damage and was left uninhabitable