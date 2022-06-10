New brush fire burning south of Brentwood in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY -- Fire crews are responding Friday afternoon to a brush fire burning south of Brentwood in Eastern Contra Costa County on both sides of Vasco Road.

East Contra Costa brushfire CBS

The Cal Fire SCU Twitter account posted about the fire at around 1:19 p.m. Friday. The wildfire is burning near the intersection of Marsh Creek Road (CA-4) and Walnut Boulevard.

Firefighters are battling a 50 acre wildfire in the vicinity of Marsh Creek and Walnut Blvd. Fire on both sides of Vasco Road. Avoid the area if possible. #WalnutIncident pic.twitter.com/381t4uAJEa — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 10, 2022

The fire is burning on both sides of Vasco Road. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

The fire is burning not far from the brushfire that burned 200 acres in Brentwood on Thursday afternoon. Officials have not said if the two fires are related.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added as they become available.