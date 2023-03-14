Suspect injured in Brentwood police shooting identified, booked into jail

PIX Now -- Tuesday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom

BRENTWOOD – Authorities have identified a man suspected of holding a woman hostage before he was shot by a police officer in Brentwood over the weekend.

In a statement Tuesday, police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Joshua Smith of Long Beach.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, officers investigating an unrelated incident near Brentwood Boulevard and Sycamore Avenue were approached by a person reporting a possible hostage situation nearby at the Brentwood Garden Apartments.

The person told police that a woman was held against her will by a known male suspect, who was armed with a handgun. While responding to the scene, officers heard gunshots.

The officers approached the suspect and victim, who were in a breezeway between several apartments. Police said the suspect fired multiple shots toward the officers.

Saying that they feared for their lives and for the victim, at least one officer returned fire, striking the suspect, later identified as Smith.

Both Smith and the victim were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Smith was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on Monday on an outstanding felony parole warrant and two counts of attempted murder on a police officer. The victim was also expected to survive.

Police said no officers or bystanders were injured. Rounds fired by the suspect struck unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot.

In Tuesday's update, police said the case would be presented to the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office for review after the investigation is complete.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Agostinho at 925-809-7870.