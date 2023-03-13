Gunman, hostage wounded in Brentwood officer-involved shooting

BRENTWOOD -- A gunman and his hostage were wounded late Sunday night during an officer-involved shooting inside a Brentwood apartment complex.

Brentwood police said the incident began around 9:00 p.m. Officers who were investigating an unrelated incident in the area of Brentwood Blvd. and Sycamore Ave. were approached by an individual reporting a possible hostage situation at the Brentwood Garden Apartments,

The individual reported an adult female victim was being held against her will by a known male suspect armed with a handgun. Several officers responded to the apartment complex and heard gunshots.

As officers approached the suspect and victim situated in a breezeway between several apartments, the suspect fired multiple shots in the direction of the officers.

Fearing for their lives and the safety of the victim, at least one officer returned fire striking the suspect, a 30-year-old from Long Beach.

Both the suspect and victim were transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained as a result of the shooting. Both were expected to survive.

No officers or innocent bystanders were injured during the shooting, however, the suspect's errant rounds struck unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot.

A loaded firearm and expended shell casings were recovered from the scene.

When the suspect is medically cleared from the hospital, he will be booked at the Martinez Detention Facility on several felonies, including attempted murder on a peace officer.