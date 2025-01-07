Drone tracks down golf cart theft suspects in East Bay city of Brentwood

Two suspected golf cart thieves didn't get very far over the weekend in Brentwood, where a police-operated drone quickly tracked them down.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of two suspects stealing golf carts in the 100 block of Summerset Drive. The incident was monitored in real time by the reporting party using live video surveillance.

During the search, a Brentwood officer—certified as a drone pilot—deployed a drone to aid in locating the suspects.

The drone located one suspect, who abandoned a stolen golf cart and attempted to flee on foot. Officers quickly located the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Ryan Freedle of Antioch.

BPD OFFICERS ARREST SUSPECTS FOR GOLF CART THEFT, PROBATION VIOLATION AND OUTSTANDING WARRANTS (The above drone video shows the moment one of the suspects was located and taken into custody.) Early Saturday morning, around 2:30 AM, Brentwood officers responded to a report of two suspects stealing golf carts in the 100 block of Summerset Drive. The incident was monitored in real-time by the reporting party using live video surveillance. During the search, a Brentwood officer, certified as a drone pilot, deployed a drone to aid in locating the suspects. The drone identified one suspect, who had abandoned a stolen golf cart and attempted to flee on foot. Officers quickly located the suspected, identified as 38-year-old Ryan Freedle of Antioch. Shortly after, officers located and detained the second suspect, 29-year-old Michael Martinez of Brentwood, hiding in front of a residence in the immediate area. Both stolen golf carts were recovered. Freedle is on probation for burglary and grand theft, while Martinez had several outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrants. The suspects were arrested for vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools, probation violation, outstanding warrants, and other related charges. They were transported to the Martinez Detention Facility for booking. Posted by City of Brentwood - Police Department on Monday, January 6, 2025

Shortly after, officers located and detained the second suspect, 29-year-old Michael Martinez of Brentwood, hiding in front of a residence in the immediate area.

Both stolen golf carts were recovered. Freedle was on probation for burglary and grand theft, while Martinez had several outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrants.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools, probation violation, outstanding warrants, and other related allegations. They were transported to the Martinez Detention Facility.