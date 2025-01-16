Brentwood police arrest 4 juveniles for alleged weekend armed robbery

Brentwood police on Thursday confirmed the arrests of four juveniles who allegedly committed an armed robbery inside a shopping center Saturday night, according to authorities.

In a post on the police department's Facebook page, authorities said at approximately 7:45 p.m. Saturday evening, an officer patrolling the Streets of Brentwood shopping center was flagged down by a security guard who said an armed robbery just occurred and the suspects fled in a vehicle.

A juvenile victim said the four suspects approached him and a friend. During the confrontation, one suspect struck the victim in the face and another suspect threatened him with a firearm, demanding his belongings.

The victim did not suffer any injuries, police said.

Shortly afterward, an Oakley police officer located the suspect vehicle, conducted a traffic stop, and detained four juvenile suspects.

Brentwood officers responded to the car stop and recovered a firearm and the victim's stolen property from the vehicle.

Brentwood armed robbery weapon recovered Brentwood Police Department

The Facebook post included a photo of the seized firearm.

The four juveniles were arrested on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, and other related allegations and were transported to juvenile hall.