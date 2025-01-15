BottleRock Napa Valley reveals daily line-ups before single-day tickets go on sale

BottleRock Napa Valley organizers only announced the headliners for the 2025 edition of the Wine Country music festival on Monday, but have already revealed the daily line-ups ahead of single-day tickets going on sale.

While many major festivals allow weeks or even months to pass between the announcement of their line-up and when the days the acts perform are confirmed, BottleRock has made it a tradition to reveal those specifics the same week.

The festival released the full line-up for this year including headliners Green Day, Justin Timberlake, and Noah Kahan on its social media accounts just before 8 a.m. Monday morning. Others notable acts on the bill include psychedelic global groove favorites Khruangbin, alt-rock bands 4 Non Blondes -- who will play their first show in three decades -- Cage the Elephant and Sublime, and hip-hop legends Public Enemy, E-40 and Ice Cube among many others. The three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival takes place at the Napa Valley Expo on May 23-25.

On Wednesday morning, the festival posted the daily breakdown of acts on its social media accounts. Local pop-punk giants Green Day will top the bill on Friday, May 23, with Timberlake closing out the show Saturday and Kahan performing last on the main stage Sunday. The tickets for each individual day go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Single-day tickets, including all fees, are $233 per person for general admission, $598 for VIP and $864 for VIP with access to a special sponsored viewing suite. BottleRock is offering early pre-sale ticket access at 8 a.m. PT for those who sign up to receive SMS messages.

The daily breakdown of the festival line-up and ticket information can be found at the BottleRock website.

The festival also announced that it would join the California wildfire relief effort by matching every dollar donated by fans for the first $50,000 to support FireAid, a benefit concert dedicated to aiding those affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles County. To donate to FireAid, users can click the Support FireAid link at BottleRockNapaValley.com.