BottleRock 2025 line-up announced with headliners Green Day, Justin Timberlake, and Noah Kahan

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

BottleRock Napa Valley organizers on Monday announced the line-up for the 2025 edition of the Wine Country music festival with headliners Green Day, Justin Timberlake, and Noah Kahan.

The festival released the full line-up for this year on its social media accounts just before 8 a.m. Monday morning. Others notable acts on the bill include psychedelic global groove favorites Khruangbin, alt-rock bands Cage the Elephant and Sublime, and hip-hop legends Public Enemy, E-40 and Ice Cube among many others.

The three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival takes place at the Napa Valley Expo on May 23-25. 3-day general admission tickets beginning at $456 per person including all fees will go on sale at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. This year, BottleRock is offering early pre-sale ticket access at 8 a.m. PT for those who sign up to receive SMS messages

The full festival line-up and ticket information can be found at the BottleRock website.

The festival also announced that it would join the California wildfire relief effort by matching every dollar donated by fans for the first $50,000 to support FireAid, a benefit concert dedicated to aiding those affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles County. To donate to FireAid, users can click the Support FireAid link at BottleRockNapaValley.com.

As has been traditional with the fest, BottleRock is including a number of local acts in the line-up such as Vallejo-raised hip-hop great E-40, Marin County alt-rock band The Alive and reunited SF alt-rock band 4 Non Blondes.  

