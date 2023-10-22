Boil water order in Yountville lifted after officials say water supply is safe

YOUNTVILLE -- Officials in Yountville announced Sunday afternoon they have lifted the mandatory order for residents to boil water before consumption that was issued Friday after E. coli was detected in the municipal water supply.

Town and state officials said Sunday the local water supply met mandated testing requirements for negative results. The State Water Resource Control Board approved the use of town water.

The order marked the second time Yountville issued a mandatory boil water order. A precautionary order was issued for three days in July.

The most recent order came after samples from a treatment plant at the Veterans Home of California tested positive for E. coli earlier Friday. The treatment plant handles water that comes from Rector Reservoir, Yountville's primary water source located east of Silverado Trail, town officials said.

All 838 water customers of the town were affected by the problem.

During a boil order, people are asked to boil water for a minute and let it cool before drinking, and should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth and food preparation.

More information on what to do when a boil water advisory is in effect can be found at http://cdc.gov/healthywater/emergency/drinking/drinking-water-advisories/boil-water-advisory.html