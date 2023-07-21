Town of Yountville providing bottled water during boil order

YOUNTVILLE -- The town of Yountville is providing potable water to its residents following a precautionary boil order issued after E. coli was detected in the municipal water supply Thursday.

Yountville is able to provide a limited supply of bottled water to residents. Each water customer is limited to one gallon, which can be picked up Friday until 5 p.m. in the Community Center lobby at 6516 Washington St. and the Town Hall lobby at 6550 Yount St.

The Napa County Library and Community Center located at 6516 Washington St. will provide the bottled water from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Yountville will be opening a potable water filling station as well and will release more information about it Friday afternoon, the town said.

In order for the boil order to be lifted, CalVet -- the town's water supplier -- will need to get a negative test result Friday from a sample taken Thursday afternoon, as the tests take 24 hours. Then another test must be taken on Friday, with results due Saturday or Sunday. Then another test must be taken on Sunday and, if the town receives a negative result that Monday, the boil notice can be lifted.