Macy's will close 66 stores this year. Here is where they are.

Macy's is closing 66 store locations that it has said are underperforming. The closures are part of the storied retailer's turnaround strategy.

The company referred to the brick-and-mortar stores it's shuttering as "non-go-forward" locations. They include outposts in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Macy's aims to close 150 "underproductive" stores over three years, while investing in the 350 locations it has deemed worth continuing to operate as part of its "Bold New Chapter" strategy, announced in February 2024.

"Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy's stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service," Tony Spring, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy's, said in a statement Thursday.

Macy's is hardly the only retailer to close shuttering brick-and-mortar locations. The company's acceleration of store closures comes as big-box stores struggle, with fewer shoppers visiting malls and more Americans purchasing essentials online, a shift that occurred during the pandemic.

U.S. retailers have announced more than 7,100 store closures through the end of November 2024, marking a 69% jump from the same time last year, according to data from research firm CoreSight. Forty-five retailers filed for bankruptcy in 2024, compared with 25 retail bankruptcies in all of 2023, according to the report.

As Macy's closes stores, it is betting on the success of its other brands, including the higher-end Bloomingdale's and cosmetics chain Bluemercury. The retailer plans to open 15 Bloomingdale's stores and 30 Bluemercury locations over the next three years, while also remodeling about 30 existing Bluemercury stores, the company said.

Here is the complete list of stores Macy's will close in 2025.