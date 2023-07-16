Blistering heat in East Bay drives diners indoors

WALNUT CREEK -- Temperatures rose above 100 degrees on Saturday in Walnut Creek, one of the hottest spots in the Bay Area.

During prime dinner hours, many eateries had virtually no one sitting in their outdoor patios.

KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area

But at Dumpling Hours on North Main Street, the wait for a table inside was too long for the Hoang family, who chose to dine outside.

"It's in the shade, there's a slight breeze. It doesn't feel so bad, so I think I've acclimated to the heat," said Johnson Hoang.

"We were hungry, so I guess we just decided let's do it and we'll try to stick it out," said his daughter Marlowe.

The East Bay family said they didn't venture out until the temperature dropped to a manageable 80 degrees.

"We stayed inside, and we did everything we were neglecting inside the house," Johnson said of the afternoon.

The popular dim sum spot said you'd normally see long lines out the door. But on this blazing hot day, to-go orders were up and the restaurant was far less busy.

"Today's slow. Usually Saturday we have the long lines all the way over there, you know? At least takes an hour," said Dumpling Hours server Felix Situ. "Usually people walk on the street, take a walk, shopping. Today's just too hot. Nobody want to go out."

People did come out for Lottie's Creamery. The handcrafted ice cream shop saw a constant line out the door all day and into the night.

"We have extra people and we have to stock up on ice cream for sure," said Lottie's Creamery lead scooper. "Everything gets made in-house throughout the week and we have a constant supply of ice cream."

The excessive heat warning runs until 11 p.m. on Sunday. Some say it finally feels like summer.

"It's been kind of cold and windy this summer, so a couple hot days like this, it's sort of welcome," said Johnson.