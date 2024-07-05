Berkeley juvenile severely injured in fireworks mishap

Berkeley police issued another warning about the dangers of illegal fireworks after a child suffered a severe injury in a fireworks mishap on July 4th.

Police said dispatchers received a call at about 9:51 about a juvenile who needed medical attention after a firework exploded in their hand on the 1800 block of Fairview Street.

Officers arrived along with medics from the Berkeley Fire Department and found a juvenile "who sustained a significant injury to their hand," police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital; police did not disclose the nature of the person's hand injury. There were several people at the scene when officers arrived, and police said a second juvenile had minor injuries but was not hospitalized.

"This is a reminder that fireworks are both dangerous and illegal and can be life-threatening," police said in a press release.