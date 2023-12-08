Berkeley police release video of fatal shooting of auto burglary suspect

BERKELEY – Police in Berkeley released additional details, including body cam footage, in connection with a fatal shooting of an auto burglary suspect by an officer last month.

On Friday, the department released a video presentation, which featured footage from the officers' cameras, along with audio from the 911 call of the November 6 incident.

"This video is graphic and can be hard to watch. But in the interest of transparency we feel that it is important that our community have access to have as much information as possible when we have a critical incident," public information officer Jessica Perry said in the video.

Around 5:25 a.m., officers were called to the area of Grayson and 7th streets on reports of an auto burglary in progress. A caller told police that three suspects were breaking into a utility truck.

"They got crowbars, opening the toolboxes, right now. Like forcibly opening them," the caller is heard saying in the recording of the 911 call.

When police arrived, one of the suspects was detained by an officer on the sidewalk, while the other two suspects attempted to flee in a Ford Expedition SUV.

Video shows one of the officers pointing out the suspect vehicle, prompting another officer to get into his patrol vehicle and attempt a stop.

Police said the driver of the SUV went towards a dead end and turned around, passing the officer's vehicle before striking another patrol vehicle that was unoccupied.

Video from an officer's body worn camera then shows the driver backing up, striking an occupied police vehicle before driving onto the sidewalk towards two officers, the detained suspect and a pedestrian not related to the incident.

"He's trying to run us over," an officer is heard saying on the video.

Body worn camera footage of a fatal police shooting near Grayson and 7th streets in Berkeley on November 6, 2023. The driver, identified as 39-year-old David Bonino, was killed. Berkeley Police Department

Police said the officer who was next to the detained suspect shot the driver as he drove past them on the sidewalk.

The SUV was then struck by another patrol vehicle. Officers approached the SUV, telling the driver and passenger to keep their hands up.

After finding the driver was unresponsive, officers then broke windows of the vehicle to render medical aid before paramedics arrived.

The driver, identified as 39-year-old David Bonino, was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland, where he later died.

Police said the passenger of the SUV was arrested on suspicion of burglary, vehicle theft and possession, while the male was arrested on suspicion of burglary. At the time of the incident, police identified the female suspect as a 30-year-old from Oakland and the male suspect as a 37-year-old from Novato.

Officers said Friday both the suspect and victim vehicle were determined to be stolen.

Berkeley Police said Friday that their investigation into the incident is ongoing. A concurrent investigation is also being conducted by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.