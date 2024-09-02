Bear Fire forces evacuations in Northern California's Sierra County

Evacuations ordered for fire burning in Tahoe National Forest Evacuations ordered for fire burning in Tahoe National Forest 00:17

SIERRA BROOKS — A mandatory evacuation order was issued for a wildfire in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest on Monday.

The U.S. Forest Service said the Bear Fire has burned more than 60 acres in the Sierra Brooks area of the forest in Sierra County.

According to the Sierra County Sheriff's Office, the west side of Sierra Brooks was under an evacuation order. The sheriff's office said the exact zone under an order was SIE-E031.

Here is a live evacuation map.

The cause of this fire is not yet known. Check back here for updates as this story develops.