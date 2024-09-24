Bay FC soccer club to build training facility on San Francisco's Treasure Island

Bay FC, the Bay Area's National Women's Soccer League team, announced plans on Tuesday to build a training facility on Treasure Island in San Francisco Bay.

The team said the eight-acre training facility will feature a 20,000-square-foot clubhouse and three practice fields. Construction will begin in 2025 and the facility has a scheduled opening in 2027. The facility is designed to complement existing and planned youth recreational activities on the island, Bay FC said.

At a press conference Tuesday morning at Treasure Island with Bay FC executives and city officials, San Francisco Mayor London Breed hailed the project as another success for the burgeoning island neighborhood.

"This is so incredible to see women's sports take it to the next level and to see people get so excited," said Breed. "This is not necessarily where legends are born this is where legends will be made."

Bay FC currently practices at San Jose State University and plays home games at PayPal Park, sharing the space with the San Jose Earthquakes. The team says it's happy with the current arrangement but will eventually want its own stadium.

The facility plans are pending approval of a lease from the city's Treasure Island Development Authority and the Board of Supervisors.