Bay FC's first home game at PayPal Park sees fans sell out stadium

San Jose – Fans sold out PayPal Park for the Bay FC's inaugural home game.

The team fell to the Houston Dash 3-2, but that didn't stop fans from supporting the team.

"For me this is very personal," Cassie Gray said.

Gray grew up in San Jose and played soccer throughout her life, eventually playing at UC Berkeley and training with a professional team in San Jose before they disbanded the league.

"I want my daughter to be able to see what soccer in the Bay Area is like and get to grow up with women to look up to," Gray said about the importance of representation. "When you see it, you can be it."

For Gray, soccer is a family affair. Her husband used to play soccer professionally for the San Jose Earthquakes in the same arena.

"Every time I would go to his games that's what I would hope — that someday I would be watching women," Gray said.

The Grays are founding season ticket members. They hope to continue to watch all the home games together as a family.

"It's really exciting," Miller said, Gray's 10-year-old daughter.

"For my daughter, I'm just really excited for her to see that this many people show up for women's sports, and the sky is the limit," said Gray. "She can be whatever she wants in this realm, and even if she chooses not to play, that we can watch these games together and support the growth of female athletes in America."

While the Bay Area recently lost the Raiders to Las Vegas and the Athletics are expected to join them soon, women's sports are growing. In addition to Bay FC, there will be a WNBA expansion team in 2025.

"I feel like we get overlooked a lot in the Bay Area, so I feel like it's about time that we stand up and show up," Becky Price said about Bay Area Fan supporting women's sports.

Gray says she's hopeful for the rest of the season, despite a 1-2 start.

"I think they're going to do a great job," Gray said.

Bay FC's next game will be at PayPal Park again on April 14.